The incumbents on the Clatsop County Board of Commissioners were leading in early election returns on Tuesday night.
If percentages hold, Commissioner Pamela Wev was on track over challenger Nathan Pinkstaff, a deck mechanic from Astoria, in the race for Astoria's District 3.
In South County's District 5 election, Lianne Thompson was ahead of challenger Steve Dillard, an innkeeper from Seaside who sits on the Port of Astoria’s Airport Advisory Committee.
"Thank you, voters of District 5," Thompson said. "I'm so grateful for their vote of confidence. I just love the people, love the place, and am delighted I get to continue to serve them."
The outcome would maintain the ideological balance on the five-member nonpartisan board that until 2020 was dominated by commissioners with more progressive values.
Political issues at the national and state levels did not drive much discussion among the candidates, who largely focused on the county’s shortage of affordable housing and child care options and the business community’s post-pandemic future.
The election came as commissioners also tackle vacation rentals, a long-standing activity that, except in Arch Cape, has never been a recognized use in the county’s development code. The county has a moratorium on new vacation rental permits in unincorporated areas.
First elected in 2018, Wev ran on her government experience in land use and economic development. She contrasted her background with Pinkstaff’s inexperience.
Wev represents the commission on the board of the Northwest Oregon Housing Authority, which manages low-income units in Clatsop, Columbia and Tillamook counties.
Pinkstaff, a third-generation Astorian who works for Tidewater Barge Lines, embraced his outsider status. He ran on a promise to help unite people across the political divide.
On learning the early election results, Pinkstaff said he was glad he was someone who at least ran against Wev so that she wasn't unopposed.
Wev collected more than $11,000 in donations, Pinkstaff more than $13,000.
Pinkstaff turned to Intisar Strategies, the political consulting firm for center-right causes and candidates that helped Commissioner Courtney Bangs and Commissioner John Toyooka in their successful 2020 campaigns against incumbents.
District 3 was recently remapped, in light of the 2020 census, to cover most of Astoria.
Thompson, the longest-serving commissioner, was first elected in 2014. After almost eight years in office, she said the county was poised to make progress on housing, child care and bringing broadband to areas with spotty internet.
She emphasized relationships — among elected leaders and agencies, as well as among neighbors — as a key to getting things done and did not attack her opponent.
"We're on a roll, we're really committed to doing good work, and the voters saw that, and they want us to keep on working for them," Thompson said.
Dillard ran on advocating for businesses recovering from the state’s COVID-19 shutdowns that disrupted the local economy and led to some closures.
As in the District 3 race, the challenger was more conservative than the incumbent.
Both Dillard and Pinkstaff said they wanted to address the housing crunch by taking a closer look at the development code and making it easier for developers to build units. Dillard said he would have supported a Planning Commission recommendation to ban vacation rentals in neighborhoods, other than Arch Cape, not zoned commercial and multifamily residential.
District 5, the largest district geographically, encompasses the South County communities of Cannon Beach, Arch Cape, Hamlet, Elsie, Jewell and part of Seaside.
Thompson collected more than $12,000 in donations, Dillard almost $5,000.
Commissioner Mark Kujala, the board's chairman, ran unopposed in Warrenton's District 1.