HAMLET — No one really knows how they would react in a house fire until it happens to them.
Krista Howsden learned this the hard way in February after a nearby generator caught fire and burned down her Hamlet home.
After managing to get herself and her three kids out of the home, she went into “panic mode,” she said. She remembers screaming into the distance, hoping any neighbor would hear her. Her home has virtually no cellphone service.
But as Howsden frantically tried to get a call out to 911, her 11-year-old son, Jordan English, seemed to know just how to react. He was already running barefoot through the snow to get help.
“I went into panic mode and I’m grateful that he didn’t,” Howsden said.
At the time, English remembers not totally understanding what was going on. Before the fire, he had been eating pretzels and watching a movie, and hadn’t seen the smoke that prompted his mom to rush him and his two siblings out of the home.
But after getting outside, English noticed a neighbor about a football field away with his shed door open.
“I thought, ‘Wait ... that person’s shed door is open. He wouldn’t leave that open if he wasn’t home,’” English said.
So he started running, with his 2-year-old brother Jaxon and dog, Spooky, under each arm.
“My feet were freezing ... they were numb,” he said. “I was just thinking, ‘Get help. I hope he’s there. I hope he can do something.’”
When he arrived, the neighbor was able to call 911 and brought over fire extinguishers to help slow the burn. English sheltered his brother and 1-year-old sister in a nearby pole barn while crews helped put out the fire.
“When I saw him running back from the neighbor’s house, looking like a hero, something came over me ... like, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re not alone,’” Howsden said. “Because that’s how I was feeling.”
As far as Howsden is concerned, English’s actions played a significant role in keeping the fire from getting worse before fire crews could arrive, allowing the family to retrieve at least some of their belongings.
“It’s so much less intense than it could have been,” she said.
The family is living with relatives in Seaside as they search and save for a new home. Though some items were saved, the family will largely be starting from scratch, Howsden said.
There are a lot of bad things to remember about the fire for English. The feeling of fear. The cries of his brother as he ran through the snow.
And there are a few things he will always miss that were lost. His school photos. Some baby clothes. Memorabilia from his first Portland Trail Blazers game.
But what he also gets to remember is the way his mother thanked him.
“She called me brave,” he said with a smile.
