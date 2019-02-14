The Duane Street corridor, home to two breweries, a cidery, a distillery and a bottle shop, will soon add a whiskey bar.
Business partners Seth Howard and Michael Angiletta recently signed a lease in the Columbia Travel building, where they plan to open Blaylock’s Whiskey Bar in the spring.
Blaylock’s, a reference to his grandmother’s maiden name, is the brainchild of Howard, who has worked in retail management the past 20 years. A magician, his initial thought had been to open a magic shop.
“I love being a magician,” he said. “It would be great. I wanted to do something different that fits in Astoria. And then I mentioned to some friends, ‘Man, I really wish there was a great whiskey bar in town,’” he said. “And they go, ‘We should do that.’”
Howard, who moved to the North Coast five years ago from Portland, batted the idea around over the past year and eventually partnered with his friend, Angiletta, a transplant several years ago from San Francisco who has experience in technology and starting businesses. The two began planning Blaylock’s in earnest last spring with the advice of local business owners and bartenders, while looking for a location.
They quickly zeroed in on the pink, 96-year-old, Mediterranean-style Wieveseik Building. The three-story building, including basement storage, street-level retail and apartments above, is the sole structure along the one-block stretch of 13th Street connecting Duane and Exchange streets.
Local property maven Rose Marie Paavola purchased the building in 2000, had it renovated after an electric fire in 2011 and relocated Columbia Travel there in 2012 until her recent retirement. To Howard, the building always looked like it should be a whiskey bar.
On one side of the main floor, the partners are planning a wall of whiskey, with more than 100 varieties from around the world served neat, grouped in flights and mixed into cocktails. Paired with the whiskey and other drinks will be shared food boards of meats, cheeses, nuts, chocolates and other small bites.
On the other side will be a lounge heavy on leather furniture, with a glass-encased fireplace looking out on 13th Street. The entire space will be encircled by wainscoting, dark woods and nods to the region’s fishing, logging, maritime and other traditional industries.
“When you walk in here, you’re walking into kind of the old world of whiskey and the old world of Astoria,” Angiletta said.
Regular attendees will have private lockers to store their own bottles, journals to document their tasting experiences, a members' club and a promotion for trying all the varieties of whiskey.
The Duane Street corridor west of local behemoth Fort George Brewery has become home to an array of smaller-scale alcohol-related businesses, beginning with Pilot House Distilling (then North Coast Distilling) in 2014; Reach Break Brewing and Reveille Ciderworks in 2016; and Bridge & Tunnel Bottleshop and Taproom just over a year ago. The family behind Munktiki, an art gallery and tiki mug and stein store in a former auto dealership a little farther west, is also planning a tiki bar in the coming years.
Howard sees the cluster as less about alcohol and more about walkability.
“It’s less traffic than when you’re up on” Commercial Street, Howard said. “It’s pedestrian traffic if you’re here, versus walking on Commercial or Marine. It’s just much easier to walk around this area.”
In addition to local advisers, Howard and Angiletta have local financial backers helping bankroll the buildout of the whiskey bar, which they expect to start next month and finish sometime in spring.
