A wildfire in the Clatsop State Forest northwest of Fishhawk Lake was burning over 120 acres on Saturday.
The Fishhawk Loop Fire began at about 5 p.m. on Friday, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry. It was 25% contained as of Saturday night.
A red flag warning will be in effect for the area until Sunday morning. Officials say the fire is not expected to pose a threat to the Fishhawk Lake community.
The Department of Forestry is coordinating with other agencies. Response includes engines, aircraft and crews from South Fork Forest Camp, a spokesperson said.
Helicopter crews arrived Saturday afternoon and were using water from Fishhawk Lake to help fight the fire. Fishhawk Loop will only be open to firefighters starting Sunday.
Most of the fire covers a recent timber harvest area, officials said.
The cause is under investigation.
Smoke from the fire has degraded the air quality throughout the region.
In North Coast cities and communities, including Astoria, Knappa, Westport and Jewell, the air is now in a range considered unhealthy for sensitive groups of people, Clatsop County said in a statement, citing the AirNow website.
Children, teens and older adults, as well as people with heart and lung disease, should limit their exposure to the outdoors and reduce their physical activity, AirNow advises.
Nicole Bales and Erick Bengel contributed to this report.