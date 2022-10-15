A wildfire of approximately 80 acres is burning in the Clatsop State Forest northwest of Fishhawk Lake, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry.
Officials say the Fishhawk Loop Fire was first reported shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday. It was 25% contained as of Saturday morning.
“Currently it does not present a threat to the Fishhawk Lake community,” a spokesperson for the department said in an email.
The department is coordinating with other agencies. Response includes engines, aircraft and crews from South Fork Forest Camp, the spokesperson said.
Helicopter crews were expected to arrive Saturday afternoon and use water from Fishhawk Lake to help fight the fire.
Most of the fire covers a recent timber harvest area, officials said.
