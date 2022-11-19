A fire about 10 miles east of Gearhart has grown to 300 acres and still poses a threat to some homes in the area, officials said Saturday. 

The 98 Delta Fire, the largest of several fires burning in Clatsop County, triggered a Level 3 evacuation for four homes at the end of Saddle Mountain County Road.

Wildfire
Smoke from wildfires has caused poor air quality in South County.

