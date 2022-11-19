A fire about 10 miles east of Gearhart has grown to 300 acres and still poses a threat to some homes in the area, officials said Saturday.
The 98 Delta Fire, the largest of several fires burning in Clatsop County, triggered a Level 3 evacuation for four homes at the end of Saddle Mountain County Road.
The Oregon Department of Forestry said the fire started on private forestland and burned onto state forestland.
Officials said Saturday that progress has been made as fire crews and air crews continue to battle the blaze. And several other small fires on state and private forestland are fully or mostly controlled.
With wind conditions expected to moderate by Sunday and potential for rain by early next week, officials are hopeful they will be able to lift the Level 3 evacuations for the homes at the end of Saddle Mountain County Road in the next couple of days.
The road remains closed at the intersection of Wawa Mainline Road.
In light of the wildfires, Cannon Beach and the Cannon Beach Rural Fire Protection District issued a burn ban on Friday, which includes beach fires.
Clatsop County issued an air quality advisory on Friday for Seaside and Gearhart.
Earlier in the week, the Department of Forestry Astoria District said strong, dry, east winds create favorable conditions for fire.
Across the Columbia River in Washington state, a wildfire that was contained Friday night near Chinook escaped its containment lines due to strong winds and grew to about 100 acres, according to Pacific County Emergency Management.
The county said the fire does not pose a threat to people or residences at this time.