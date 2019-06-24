A shipment of wind turbines passed Astoria on Monday on their way to a PacifiCorp farm in eastern Washington.
The Combi Dock I, an Antiguan-flagged load carrier, entered the Columbia River stacked with nearly 200 wind turbine blades, each 160 feet long, manufactured by wind energy firm Vestas in Taranto, Italy.
From the Port of Vancouver, Washington, the blades head for the Marengo Wind Project near Dayton, Washington. PacifiCorp is upgrading its wind turbines to increase renewable energy production.
“Projects like the repowering of the Marengo Wind Project help keep energy affordable for our customers, while supporting our commitment to a healthier environment and cleaner future,” Alisa Dunlap, Pacific Power’s regional business manager, said in a news release. “Locally, we are also boosting our rural communities by creating new construction jobs and adding to local tax revenues.”
The Marengo Wind Project is part of PacifiCorp’s Energy Vision 2020 plan to increase wind energy for the company’s 1.9 million customers by more than 50 percent by upgrading existing farms.
