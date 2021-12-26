Winter storm warning issued for North Coast The Astoria Dec 26, 2021 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A winter storm warning was issued for the North Coast.The forecast is for snow with accumulations of 2 to 8 inches. Winds as high as 35 mph are possible along beaches.Drivers should expect snow and ice covered roads and reduced visibility. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Storm Warning Winter Meteorology Forecast Snow North Coast Visibility High Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesProsecutors drop charges against former Jewell basketball coachFormer Knappa firefighter files lawsuit alleging discriminationDeath: Dec. 21, 2021Port files lawsuit against log exporterRestaurant owners challenge election on Cannon Beach food taxDeaths: Dec. 23, 2021Everyday People: 'It was hard for me to carry around those stories'Da Yang Seafood fined for wastewater violationsDeaths: Dec. 16, 2021Obituary: Charles (Chuck) Maynard Kraus Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports