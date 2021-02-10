Winter storm watch issued for North Coast The Astorian Feb 10, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A winter storm watch is in effect for the North Coast from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.A heavy mix of rain and snow is expected.The conditions may make travel challenging. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Afternoon Morning Meteorology Oregon Winter Storm Central Coast Ice Valley Watch Winter Traveling North Coast Condition Travel Storm Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesSeaside restaurateurs expand into AstoriaTienson, prominent lawyer from Astoria, dies at 74In Warrenton, big-box stores make up a significant number of police callsCounty reports sixth death from virusAstoria to crack down on lawlessness at parkEveryday People: A decade sober, local helps others entering treatmentAstoria business owner to take fight over virus count to SalemState reclassifies county as high risk for virusDeaths: Feb. 6, 2021New food delivery service launches on North Coast Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports