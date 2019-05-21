Heidi Wintermute, a school psychologist, defeated incumbent David Oser, a retired chief financial officer from regional lender Craft3, in the race Tuesday for Position 2 on the Astoria School Board.
She gathered 58% of the vote to Oser's 41%.
Wintermute, who works in Washington's Ocean Beach School District, said she was inspired to run by her 3-year-old son entering Shooting Stars Child Development Center and the urge to give back as a native Astorian returning after living away.
She noted her experience over the past decade as a school psychologist working with the most at-risk kids and seeing childhood trauma, mental health and the resultant behavioral issues getting worse in schools.
Oser, who was appointed to the school board in 2016, said the school district is in the best financial shape it's been in since the Great Recession and that Wintermute will do a great job moving forward.
Voters passed a $70 million bond in November to rebuild an academic hall at Astoria Middle School, while modernizing and securing campuses districtwide.
"I think I was very instrumental in the passage of the bond," he said of his role on a political action committee supporting the bond. "I think that’s the most important contribution that I made."
Oser also pointed out his push to eliminate cocurricular activity fees for students, an effort funded in the proposed budget for next school year, as part of his legacy.
Jimmy Pearson, director of the Astoria Library, ran unopposed for Position 3.
Elsewhere in the county, incumbent Sondra Gomez of the Seaside School Board held off a challenge from Jeremy Mills and John Dunzer to continue to represent Zone 5, Position 1.
Construction worker Brian Meier, an incumbent on the Jewell School Board, was losing a close race to challenger Julie Hedford, a nurse and lactation consultant. Hedford had 44 votes in the rural school district to Meier’s 39 votes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.