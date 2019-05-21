Heidi Wintermute, a school psychologist, holds a substantial lead over incumbent David Oser, a retired chief financial officer from regional lender Craft3, in the race for Position 2 on the Astoria School Board after initial results Tuesday.
Wintermute, who works in Washington's Ocean Beach School District, said she was inspired to run by her 3-year-old son entering Shooting Stars Child Development Center and the urge to give back as a native Astorian returning after living away.
She noted her experience over the past decade as a school psychologist working with the most at-risk kids and seeing childhood trauma, mental health and the resultant behavioral issues getting worse in schools.
Oser, who was appointed to the school board in 2016, has touted his experience in finance, business and risk management as a unique skillset on the school board.
He has focused on oversight of the school district’s spending of a $70 million bond passed by voters in November to rebuild an academic hall at Astoria Middle School, while modernizing and securing campuses districtwide.
Jimmy Pearson, director of the Astoria Library, ran unopposed for Position 3.
