Voters on Tuesday night made their picks for candidates across several school board races in Clatsop County.
Contested races took place in Astoria, Warrenton and Jewell.
Astoria
Heidi Wintermute, the chairwoman of the Astoria School District Board, held a decisive 87% to 13% lead over challenger John Brackeen for Position 2.
Wintermute, a school psychologist in the Ocean Beach School District in Washington state elected in 2019, pushed for reducing class sizes, retaining and recruiting teachers, working toward universal preschool and more during her campaign to keep her seat.
“I am truly grateful and humbled by all of the love and support I’ve received from our community during my campaign,” Wintermute said in a text message. “I am excited for this opportunity to continue to serve the students, staff and families of the Astoria School District for another four years.”
At a candidates’ forum at Astoria High School in April, Brackeen pointed to a desire for higher math, reading and science levels, improved accessibility to board meetings and a male voice added to the all-female school board.
Warrenton
Tabbitha McGrorty, who was appointed to the board in January, was leading Morris Guiendon 63% to 37% in Position 1 on the Warrenton-Hammond School District Board.
McGrorty, a salon owner, said she wanted to be a voice and advocate for students. McGrorty served on the board of the nonprofit Warrenton Kids Inc. for several years and pointed to her ability to raise money and her understanding of community needs.
Guiendon, a senior pastor at the Calvary Assembly of God, said he ran for the school board after hearing concerns from students and parents about the school district and said that some members of the community do not have a voice in education policies.
Guiendon also serves as a superintendent at the Warrenton Calvary Learning Center, a home-school co-op. He had pointed to “pressures” being placed on peoples’ belief systems, leading to a divide in the community and some families venturing into home-schooling.
In Position 3, Mark Simonsen was leading a three-way race over incumbent Dalan Moss and Guillermo Romero. Simonsen had 50% to Moss' 25% and Romero's 24%.
Simonsen, who served on the school board several decades ago, advocated for improving graduation rates and increasing communication and transparency to the community.
Simonsen, now retired, worked at the Georgia-Pacific Wauna Mill and also served as the fire chief in Hammond. He campaigned on bringing a fresh voice to the school board.
Moss, the executive director of the nonprofit NW Community Alliance, has served on the school board for eight years. Moss pointed to wanting to support students, help navigate funding challenges for the school district and represent less vocal students.
Romero is a social services worker specializing in child welfare.
Jewell
Ryan Dietrich was ahead of incumbent Ginger Kaczenski 68% to 32% in Position 1 on the Jewell School District Board.
Dietrich, a construction superintendent and a longtime volunteer fireman, said he was looking to get involved with the school district and saw the school board as a good opportunity.
Kaczenski, a ranch owner who served on the school board for 12 years, indicated that she would step down and encourage the board to appoint Dietrich if she had won.
In Position 3, Patricia Drew held a 60% to 40% advantage over Cecilia LaBar-Mialon.
Drew, a former employee in the school district, said she wanted to make sure the school district was going in the right direction.
Drew, who served as budget manager, administrative assistant, school secretary and more for the school district until retiring in 2006, said she was also concerned about the proposed habitat conservation plan and the potential reduction in funding due to reduced timber harvests in the Clatsop State Forest.
LaBar-Mialon, a parent who has been an active voice at school board meetings, said she ran to be involved in her son’s future and was discouraged by the lack of progress by the school district.
LaBar-Mialon, who works in business development, had also identified the need to improve counseling and mental health services to decrease bullying, as well as career preparedness programs for students.