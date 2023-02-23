Weather
Icicles hang off the awning of Merry Time Bar and Grill in Astoria on Thursday.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

Wintry weather closed schools and complicated travel Thursday on the North Coast.

Schools in Astoria, Warrenton, Seaside, Knappa and Jewell were closed because of icy conditions. Clatsop Community College also closed.

