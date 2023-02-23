Wintry weather closed schools and complicated travel Thursday on the North Coast.
Schools in Astoria, Warrenton, Seaside, Knappa and Jewell were closed because of icy conditions. Clatsop Community College also closed.
A crash temporarily closed the Astoria Bridge and officials warned that icy conditions throughout Clatsop County made driving dangerous.
The Oregon Department of Transportation reported icy conditions on U.S. Highway 101 and packed snow on U.S. Highway 30, U.S. Highway 26 and state Highway 202.
Crews were working to de-ice and sand the roads.
“Please stay off roadways today," Justin Gibbs, the county's emergency management director, said in a statement. "There are limited resources to address the dangerous road conditions and conditions will only slowly improve throughout the day.”
A regional discussion on housing planned at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center on Thursday morning was canceled.
A public meeting on a county brownfields program set for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Judge Guy Boyington Building moved to virtual only.
On Wednesday night, as the weather forecast called for snow and ice, Clatsop Community Action hosted a temporary emergency shelter for the homeless in the lobby of the Astoria Armory.
The emergency shelter opened again at 8 p.m. on Thursday. LiFEBoat Services on Commercial Street also stayed open later — to 7:30 p.m. — on Thursday night.