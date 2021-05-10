In the coming years, federal money could help bring a safe pedestrian route to Warrenton, protection against landslides in Astoria and an updated salmon habitat restoration program to the Columbia River.
U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici recommended these local projects to be considered for federal funding through two separate streams.
“There’s a tremendous need in our community and I was very pleased to advance these projects,” Bonamici said, adding they would not only benefit Clatsop County, but the whole region. “We really looked for projects that need federal investment, are good for the region, create jobs, address public safety, the climate and other issues that are important to our region as well.”
The Oregon Democrat advanced a $1.3 million request from Warrenton for a pedestrian corridor along Main Avenue connecting downtown to Warrenton High School.
The project is meant to create safe, Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible sidewalks, crosswalks and transit access.
The congresswoman said Warrenton Mayor Henry Balensifer told her that sidewalks were a priority for his grandmother when she was mayor.
“Keeping students safe is important to me, and I was concerned to hear that students and pedestrians are struggling to safely navigate this busy stretch of road,” Bonamici said. “Addressing safety issues like this one will support Warrenton’s future growth, create jobs and bolster the city’s efforts to make Warrenton the safest and most welcoming community it can be.”
Collin Stelzig, the city’s public works director, said he’s excited Bonamici chose the project and thanks those in her office who helped guide him in the application process.
“Sometime in the near future we’ll see a huge change to Warrenton and these projects will help, and the next big push will be downtown revitalization,” Stelzig said.
The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee will consider the Warrenton route among a list of other projects for inclusion in the surface transportation bill. The bill is expected to advance in Congress this summer.
“There is a chance none of the funding will come to fruition, but we made the short list so even if the bill doesn’t pass, people are interested in this project,” Stelzig said.
Bonamici was limited in the dollar amount she could advance for the transportation bill. Separately, she was limited by the number of projects she could submit for consideration via the community project funding process, which is meant to be an improved version of earmarks.
The 10 community projects she chose to advance will be considered by the House Appropriations Committee for funding for fiscal year 2022. Two of the projects are related to the North Coast.
One would bring $902,500 to Astoria for predisaster landslide storm drainage. The money would reduce the potential for landslides, improve drainage, prevent potential loss of and damage to homes and protect Columbia Memorial Hospital and access roads.
Bonamici called landslide mitigation critical.
“We know the concern about landslides and we’ve already seen landslides damaging private property in Astoria this winter,” she said. “It’s a valuable use of taxpayer funds because it could reduce the loss of life.”
The second community request related to the coast would bring $760,000 to the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission to upgrade and expand the Coastal Margin Observation and Prediction program. With the funds, the commission would be able to expand its abilities to monitor for ocean acidification nutrients and contaminants and improve salmon habitat restoration and climate change resilience.
Bonamici said better data through this program could benefit the state, both recreationally and economically.
“I’m going to be doing everything I can do to get the bills that contain these investments over the finish line,” she said. “These all had strong community support and I’m excited about the next steps and I’ll advocate for them as the representative of the North Coast.”