A woman who was staying at Awakenings by the Sea, a detox center in Seaside, is suing the facility’s parent company, Coastal Breeze Recovery LLC.

The plaintiff alleges that two employees brought a Rottweiler to work that attacked her.

Kyana Cook alleges that in June 2020 one of the Rottweiler’s owners gave Cook permission to pet the dog. The owner told Cook the dog was friendly, the complaint said.

After Cook petted the dog without incident, the animal followed her. When she went to pet it again, the dog bit Cook’s neck and face, sending her to the hospital, according to the complaint.

The woman alleges she has suffered physical pain and emotional distress, and that the attack left her disfigured and with a disability.

Cook is asking for $950,000 in economic and noneconomic damages.

