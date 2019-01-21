LONG BEACH, Wash. — A woman died Friday in a traffic accident on U.S. Highway 101 in Pacific County, and a man was injured in a separate accident. Both involved semitractor trucks used for hauling rocks to the North Jetty reconstruction project, the Washington State Patrol said.
Vicky Johnson, 64, of Hoquiam, Washington, died at about 10:10 a.m. Friday when her southbound 2015 Nissan Rogue collided with the second of two trailers being towed by a northbound 2000 Peterbilt tractor. The trailer crossed into the southbound lane into the path of the Nissan, according to a report by the state patrol.
The collision occurred about 4.5 miles north of Raymond. The highway was closed for four hours.
The Peterbilt was driven by Keith Leitz, 62, of Toledo. Leitz was not injured.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
In an earlier accident at about 4:43 a.m. Friday, Joel Allen Brown, 58, of Prescott, Washington, was injured and taken to Willapa Harbor Hospital in South Bend after his southbound 1999 Peterbilt tractor with two trailers ran off Highway 101 18 miles south of South Bend.
