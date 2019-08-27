A 40-year-old Astoria woman said she was robbed Tuesday afternoon while walking on a trail near Smith Point.
A man reportedly grabbed her in a "bear hug" just after 2 p.m. and stole currency and prescription medication from her pants pockets, police said.
The suspect was described as a white male, with a medium height and build and shoulder-length brown curly hair. He was also unshaven.
The suspect, reportedly wearing a dark color Carhartt-style jacket, a dark T-shirt and blue jeans, was last seen running uphill toward Alameda Avenue.
Anyone with information can call the Astoria Police Department at 503-325-4411.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.