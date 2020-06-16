A 19-year-old woman was flown to a Portland area hospital on Tuesday after being swept into the ocean in Cannon Beach.
A Cannon Beach Rural Fire Protection District rescue swimmer recovered the woman and she was taken to Providence Seaside Hospital before being flown to Portland.
The water rescue is the second in Cannon Beach this month. A teenage girl who was swept into the ocean near Haystack Rock earlier this month has reportedly recovered.
