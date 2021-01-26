Woman rescued from rising tide in Cannon Beach The Astorian Jan 26, 2021 Jan 26, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A U.S. Coast Guard aircrew rescued a woman Saturday near Ecola State Park in Cannon Beach after she became surrounded by the rising tide.The woman was stranded before being hoisted to land. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rising Tide Aircrew Cannon Beach Ecola State Park Coast Guard Terrain Woman Strand Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesState tells Astoria to review denial of hotel permit extensionAstoria to delay reopening schoolsAstoria transfers ownership of senior centerCounty to remain at extreme risk for virusDeath: Jan. 21, 2021Death: Jan. 23, 2021Everyday People: Olstedt leads Gulls into new eraPregnancy in a time of coronavirusCounty reports 12 new virus casesObituary: Barbara A. Dunn Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports