JEWELL — Jon Wood, selected in March by the Jewell School District as the new principal of the rural K-12 campus, is technically still director of programs for the Nyssa School District in Eastern Oregon through July.
That didn’t stop Wood from coming in during a vacation to help Jewell secure federal grants worth about $60,000 and start assembling a student handbook.
Wood used to work in Nyssa with Scott Phillips, who was recently named acting superintendent. Phillips took over for Alice Hunsaker, who the Jewell School Board barred from representing the school district after investigators found she worked without a license and failed to ensure the completion of employee evaluations.
Wood replaces Wendy Crozier, who was selected to fill out the school year for Terrence Smyth after his resignation in March. Smyth, Hunsaker’s significant other, has since been hired as the interim principal of Gresham High School. He and Hunsaker moved to the Portland area.
Wood has echoed Phillips’ repeated pronouncements that Jewell has a lot of work ahead to improve chronically lackluster academic performance. But the school has capable students, as witnessed by the often award-winning band.
“Those are the same kids taking math tests, the same kids that are taking science and writing tests,” he said. “And so there’s no reason they can’t be just as good there as they are with their instruments.”
Jewell often has a harder time attracting staff to the rural campus nestled in the Clatsop State Forest. The school district needs to focus on empowering and building the skills of its existing staff with additional training, Wood said.
Shortly after he was hired, Wood sat down with Phillips to talk about what needed to be worked on.
“I’m not the kind of guy to sit back and wait for that to happen, so we got to work,” Wood said. “One of the first things we tackled was our title programs.”
Wood manages federal programs for the Nyssa School District. He and Tera Van Dyke, Jewell’s business manager, went to work catching the school district up on its applications for federal grants around teacher training, supporting low-income students and other student assistance. Getting the grants allows the district to reallocate about $60,000, he said.
“It saves the general fund money,” he said. “It provides special opportunities for the kids. It allows us to do things that are outside of the ordinary with kids.”
He also noticed Jewell hasn’t had a ratified student handbook since 2016. “It’s really hard to hold kids accountable when there’s not a policy in place,” Wood said.
Wood, Phillips and Crozier have been combining the school district’s and state student conduct policies in the hopes of putting a draft student handbook in front of the school board over the summer break.
Wood started as a science teacher 15 years ago. Five years ago, he became an administrator, first as vice principal of Nyssa Elementary School, and later as director of programs for the school district.
Nyssa, a city of 3,100 on the Snake River across from Idaho, enrolls about 1,200 students, compared to Jewell’s average of less than 200. Agriculture drives the region’s economy, compared to trees in Jewell, a timber-rich district.
Much of Wood’s attention to federal grants comes from the demographics he oversees in Eastern Oregon, where about 60 percent of students are designated migrants.
“We get migrant funding, federal funding,” he said. There’s “a high English as a Second Language population there, so a big chunk of our general fund budget comes from those federal programs.
“But at the end of the day, it’s not where you get your money,” he said. “It’s how you use it.”
