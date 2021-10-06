City leaders plan to build lower-rent housing over a hole that has sat gaping in downtown Astoria for more than a decade.
Exact details about the project — cost, how many housing units will be created, the design and placement of any new buildings — have not been determined. Despite this, city councilors, acting as the Astoria Development Commission at a meeting Monday, say that after years of debate they are on an aggressive timeline to redevelop the block known as Heritage Square.
They expect to begin discussing possible code amendments related to the project soon. Informal requests to solicit proposals from developers could go out by the end of the year. John Southgate, a city consultant, hopes to have binding documents between the city and whatever developer the city councilors select in place by the end of 2022.
Located between Duane Street and Exchange Street and across from City Hall, Heritage Square is home to a large public parking lot, the American Legion building and the Garden of Surging Waves, a park that honors Astoria’s Chinese heritage. From May to October, Astoria Sunday Market vendors set up booths in the parking lot and along 12th Street.
Then there’s the pit — a confounding and persistent eyesore. It appeared in 2010 after a concrete pad, left behind following the demolition of an old Safeway building on the property, cracked and caved in.
Previous plans
City leaders have debated numerous redevelopment scenarios for Heritage Square over the years. In more recent years, the city explored the possibility of building a new public library and housing on the site, an idea that proved too costly for several city councilors to support and was panned by some in the community. At various points over the years, people urged the city to look into creating an amphitheater or more parking at the site.
Without clear direction about what residents or city leaders wanted on the block and given an understaffed Community Development Department already juggling other high-priority city projects, efforts to redevelop Heritage Square stalled.
Now the timing may be right for a workforce housing project.
The scarcity and rising cost of housing, a dilemma that stretches beyond Astoria and Clatsop County, has become especially problematic for many groups on the North Coast. Small businesses, large breweries, state parks and hospitals all have struggled to recruit employees in part because of a lack of housing. The area has also seen a rise in its homeless population.
Housing is at the top of the community's "hierarchy of needs," City Councilor Roger Rocka said on Monday.
“For many of us who live here now, if we did not already have homes here, could we afford to buy one?" he wondered. "I think that’s what the market has become.”
City councilors looked to the 2019 county housing study, which identified a severe lack of affordable and workforce-priced housing. Earlier this year, they decided to focus on developing workforce housing at Heritage Square.
But even as city leaders are generally united on a broad vision for the property, a number of challenges remain.
The Astoria Downtown Historic District Association, which has merged with the Astoria Sunday Market, said the market is willing to look at a new location if the space at Heritage Square is not available in the future. But there is still a mix of opinions in the community about what should go up on the block and what kind of open space should be retained for public uses.
Then there are environmental, geotechnical and regulatory hurdles.
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality designated the property as a brownfield and there is contamination in the area based on previous activities at the site. Any developer who takes on a project in Heritage Square will need to work closely with the state.
Code changes
City leaders will also need to make changes to several comprehensive plan sections if they want to develop Heritage Square for any other use besides an urban park. Housing is not allowed outright under current zoning, though it isn't clear if Astoria's rule in this regard is in line with the state.
Either way, code changes involve a lengthy public process and take, at minimum, six months to complete, according to City Manager Brett Estes.
Given some of these realities and the desire for housing for lower-income levels, the city needs to be ready to make some concessions to developers or perhaps offer incentives, Southgate said.
He listed examples like decreasing the price of the land, offering a tax abatement or helping to bridge the gap between what a housing project might generate in rent versus what it costs to construct.
There is already interest among developers to take on the project, Southgate assured city councilors.
With state subsidies and other incentives available for this type of housing now, he said, it is a good time to look at development offers for affordable and workforce housing.