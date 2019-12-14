The Oregon Department of Forestry is hosting a public input and question-and-answer session in Astoria on the draft revised Western Oregon State Forest Management Plan.
The meeting will be held at the Judge Guy Boyington Building at 9 a.m. on Friday. The comments will provide input to project staff prior to finalizing the draft revised plan.
The department will accept comments on the plan through January.
Comments may be emailed to odf.sfcomments@oregon.gov, submitted through the department's website or mailed to ODF Public Affairs, 2600 State St., Salem OR., 97310.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.