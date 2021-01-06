U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley and U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici said they were safe on Wednesday after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers were counting the Electoral College votes for president.
"My staff and I are safe and sheltering in place in a secure location," Wyden, an Oregon Democrat, said in a Twitter post. "We will continue following the guidance of U.S Capitol Police and recommend others in the area do the same."
In a statement, Wyden said: “What’s happening today in our nation’s Capitol is a direct assault on democracy, a riot by insurrectionists that caps off four years of Donald Trump fanning the flames of fanaticism. Every Republican lawmaker who supported his efforts to overturn a legitimate election shares responsibility for the violence at the heart of our democracy.
"All Americans must be able to elect House and Senate members safe in the knowledge that their views will be represented in civil debate here in Congress without mob rule ever squelching that discussion.
"As a steadfast defender of the First Amendment, I will always support peaceful protest even if I disagree with the views that are expressed. This is far from peaceful protest. But I thank the Capitol Police for their courage protecting all elected officials from criminals bent on destroying democracy. And I very much look forward to resuming the urgent work for our country, as soon as possible.”
Merkley, an Oregon Democrat, spoke to reporters via conference, saying, “We are safe. Senators were rushed to an undisclosed, safe location. We’re safe and they’re reestablishing control of the Capitol.”
The senator added that his employees are no longer in the Capitol. “As far as I’m aware, my whole staff is safe. I didn’t have much staff here because of COVID," he said. "But they’re all safe, thank you.”
Merkley spoke with anger about the lies regarding the November election, which drove protesters to the Capitol. “That’s what we heard on the floor today. ‘We should listen to the mob. And that’s why we should stop the election of Joe Biden.’ That’s exactly wrong,” he said.
Bonamici, an Oregon Democrat who represents the North Coast, said she and her staff are safe.
“I’m OK,” the congresswoman said. “But it’s just awful. I’m concerned for the safety of everyone.”
Nick Clemens, a spokesman for U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, an Oregon Republican who intended to object to the vote count, said the congressman and all his staff were safe and awaiting word on next steps. Clemens declined to discuss Bentz's position on the objections to the Electoral College vote.
Bentz said on his Facebook page Wednesday afternoon: "Peaceful protest is essential to our society — violent protest is not. I urge all those gathered in Washington D.C. today to respect United States Capitol Police and allow Congress to resume deliberation in the electoral certification process."
