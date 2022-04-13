In Clatsop County’s stop on U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden’s yearly tour of town halls throughout Oregon, the topics ranged from affordable housing and mental health to fishing and salmon recovery.
The Oregon Democrat noted several investments in the community from federal spending packages, including $1 million for a waterline project in Hammond and nearly $1 million toward establishing virtual intensive care at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria in partnership with Oregon Health & Science University Hospital.
Nancy Ferber, of Astoria, brought up the region’s struggle with a lack of affordable and workforce housing, asking what initiatives and projects the senator has worked on to help respond to the issue.
Wyden pointed to a number of steps, including the Decent, Affordable, Safe Housing For All Act, which seeks to create more housing options for individuals at various income levels.
The act would address the affordability challenge by strengthening the low-income housing tax credit, as well as creating a middle-income housing tax credit.
“At every level, we are trying to extend help – low income, middle income, homeless, busting red tape,” Wyden said at the virtual town hall, which was livestreamed Tuesday afternoon from The Astorian newsroom. “This is a central issue for Oregonians.”
A similar issue that often overlaps with the housing crisis — the availability and accessibility of mental health services — was a topic broached by a Warrenton woman, particularly around funding that could be allocated to primary care settings.
Wyden said he believes “there is going to be concrete action taken on mental health reforms in this Congress. I know people say, ‘C’mon Ron, Congress is so polarized, I’m not sure you guys could agree to order a 7UP, let alone deal with a major issue’ … I want you to know ... we’re going to be focused on integrated care just like you’re talking about.”
The Senate Finance Committee, which Wyden chairs, has authority over federal programs that are the primary contributors for mental health services, such as Medicaid.
The senator mentioned his efforts on the CAHOOTS initiative, which secured funding to adjust the approach to interactions between people struggling with mental health and law enforcement. The outreach is modeled after a mental-health-crisis intervention program in Eugene.
Wyden called mental health “deeply personal” and a “cause of a lifetime,” sharing that his brother has struggled with schizophrenia and has become a source of inspiration for making an impact.
Fishing and salmon were also topics of discussion.
Questions arose about the impact of a proposed coastal wind call project and the battle for salmon recovery, particularly the debate over the removal of Snake River dams.
“First of all, my door is open to all sides in respect to the Snake River. To me, the decisions need to be collaborative if we (want) everybody’s input,” Wyden said. “There are multiple needs in these kinds of instances and if you don’t address them in a responsible way that is really connected to the science, basically you’re not going to have a win-win, you’re going to have a lose-lose.
“You’re not going to be able to do anything in terms of economics, in terms of fish restoration.”
Several times, Wyden referred to the importance of bipartisanship, collaboration and solving matters the “Oregon way.”
After the livestream concluded, Wyden referred to the town halls and the input he receives from them as influential. The event, hosted by People’s Town Hall, was his 1,011th town hall since his pledge to hold at least one in each of the state’s 36 counties every year.
“This helps reduce the distance between Washington, D.C., and the coast,” the senator said.
“I’d like to think, at the end of the day, people say, ‘Alright, I got a chance to be heard.’”