U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden will hold an online town hall on Saturday for Clatsop Clatsop residents.
The noon event is hosted by People's Town Hall. Instructions to participate are available online at peoplestownhall.org. People can watch the town hall on Facebook Live.
“I very much look forward to resuming the conversation with Astoria, Warrenton, Seaside, Gearhart, Cannon Beach and all of Clatsop County to hear residents’ priorities with the new Biden administration and Senate in its first weeks,” the Oregon Democrat said in a statement.
“While precautions require a temporary hold on in-person town halls, I thank People’s Town Hall for helping these ‘Oregon Way’ discussions to continue online for Oregonians living and working on the North Coast.”
As senator, Wyden has committed to holding at least one town hall every year in each of Oregon’s 36 counties.