U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden will host a virtual town hall for Clatsop County residents on April 12.

The event, scheduled for 4 p.m., will be hosted by People’s Town Hall and can be watched live on Facebook.

The Oregon Democrat has pledged to hold town halls in all of the state's 36 counties each year.

Registration for the town hall can be found at peoplestownhall.org. Those interested in submitting a live video question must register by Sunday.

