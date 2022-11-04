When Scott Justus and his husband relocated to Astoria in 2020, they were thrilled to join an accepting community, but they also saw a need.
“We were like, ‘Where are our people? Where do we meet?’” Justus recalls. “ … We noticed that there was a lack of queer spaces here.”
While giving credit to the Lower Columbia Q Center and several bars in the area, Justus started asking around to gauge if there was any interest in a queer bar.
“Everybody that I asked, it was not only, ‘Yes,’ but, ‘Hell yes. Oh my God do we need this space,’” Justus said. “It was person after person saying the same thing and just realizing that there is not that space out here so let’s take advantage of that and provide that.”
Come spring, Justus hopes to fill the need. He has an agreement in place to occupy the former Voodoo Room and Columbian Cafe in the Riviera Building on Marine Drive with a queer bar and restaurant. The space, which will first undergo a cleanup and remodel, will be called Xanadu Astoria.
Earlier this year, Karen and Stephen Allen, who own the neighboring Astoria Brewing Co. and several other businesses in town, took over ownership of the space that includes the old bar and cafe, as well as the Columbian Theater. Justus will not be leasing the theater portion.
Since the Voodoo Room and Columbian Cafe already have a “reputation and a vibe,” Justus said, he plans to build on the old location’s energy.
“It’s going to be classy, elegant, just like the definition (of Xanadu). We want to provide a space that people feel like is clean, upscale, but also accessible,” he said. “We don’t want it to be a place where people don’t feel like they can come in and be a part of what’s going on just because it’s nice, just because it’s decorated well — there is no reason why we can’t provide that for everybody.”
Justus, who is the membership director for the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce, has plans to offer plenty of entertainment — live music, dance parties, drag queen shows, karaoke, open mic nights and more. He also hopes to team up with businesses and organizations across town for other events and potentially an LGBTQ film festival.
“In many ways, that is what we’re about — partnering with our community and staying local,” he said.
Justus has also put together a website — QueerAstoria.com — to list businesses that are queer-friendly. The site has 40 businesses and counting.
Led by Marco Davis in the kitchen, the old Columbian Cafe space will serve “high quality, but not unaffordable” food, Justus said, including a full brunch. Davis, who spent over two decades working at the old cafe, said the new menu will draw some inspiration from the old one.
“(We) are excited about continually building community and having a safe place for people to come and experience amazing food and have dinner and a floor show,” Davis said.
Justus, who has a background of managing several restaurants and bars in Texas and California, said it’s been his dream ever since he left Texas to open his own bar. He plans to have Xanadu up and running by March.
“Our goal is really to be the heart of the queer community on the Pacific Northwest Coast — that’s our value proposition, but it really does say everything that we’re trying to do, to be that home,” he said. “Basically, it’s a staple for locals and a homebase for our guests visiting.”