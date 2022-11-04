When Scott Justus and his husband relocated to Astoria in 2020, they were thrilled to join an accepting community, but they also saw a need.

“We were like, ‘Where are our people? Where do we meet?’” Justus recalls. “ … We noticed that there was a lack of queer spaces here.”

Xanadu
Scott Justus outside the Riviera Building, where he has plans for Xanadu Astoria in the old Voodoo Room space.

