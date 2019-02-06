Astoria Yacht Club's Winter Education series continues in February with a presentation by Steve Rich of Englund Marine & Industrial Supply from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Yacht Club room upstairs, 300 Industry St.
Rich's years of experience at the electronics counter of Englund Marine gives him unique insights into this changing field. He will give an update on the current state of the art for marine electronics and a preview of the things he sees for the future, followed by a question and answer session.
