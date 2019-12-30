As 2019 comes to a close, The Astorian looks back at some of the top stories of the year.
Fort George Brewery
Fort George Brewery purchased Astoria Warehousing for $8 million after the former salmon-canning and labor operation moved to the Seattle area.
The brewery, formed in 2006 by Jack Harris and Chris Nemlowill, has quickly become one of the Pacific Northwest’s most renowned and has outgrown its main campus on Duane Street. The new warehouse will be used for most of Fort George’s brewing, canning and distribution.
Fort George used a $12 million loan of federal New Markets Tax Credits from regional lender Craft3 to finance the purchase. The company also received a $1 million grant from Business Oregon to clean up historical petroleum pollution around the site.
Fort George’s project will likely become the first to take advantage of the Clatsop Enterprise Zone, which provides certain investments a property tax break. The company promised to invest at least $12.5 million and create at least 35 full-time jobs that, by the fifth year, would have to earn 130% of the Clatsop County’s average annual wage. In exchange, Fort George would receive a property tax break on new equipment worth an estimated $617,000.
Port of Astoria
This year saw an erosion of support for Jim Knight, the former executive director of the Port of Astoria, and the elevation of his successor, Will Isom, the agency’s sixth leader since 2012.
Knight, who was hired by the Port Commission in 2014, faced increasing criticism over several alleged missteps. Current and former tenants complained about his lack of honesty. A jury in the trial over operation of the Astoria Riverwalk Inn found Knight made fraudulent statements to a suitor, while a judge found his testimony “not particularly credible.” Matt McGrath, the Port’s director of operations, resigned and derided Knight’s performance in a letter to Port commissioners.
Isom, a Knappa native who joined the Port in 2015 as a staff accountant and became director of finance three years ago, built a reputation for attention to detail . He was appointed interim executive director after Knight’s resignation in June, and McGrath soon rejoined the agency.
Isom took the executive director job permanently in December after overwhelmingly positive reviews of his first sixth months on the job.
Timber suit
A Linn County jury in November sided with western Oregon counties in a $1 billion lawsuit against the state over timber harvests. The counties claim the state has not maximized harvests on forestland it agreed to manage for local governments.
Clatsop County voted 3-2 in 2017 to opt out of the lawsuit, but other local taxing districts stayed in the litigation. The state is expected to appeal the verdict.
Cap and trade
Democrats in the state Legislature introduced state House Bill 2020, which would have created the country’s third carbon cap-and-trade system after California and the Northeast. The bill proposed capping greenhouse gas emissions, charging large industrial polluters for going over and investing the proceeds in climate-friendly initiatives to help meet the state’s emissions reduction goals.
The bill sparked protests by timber, logging and other industry groups worried that a resultant increase in fuel costs would disproportionally hurt rural areas and spawned the grassroots advocacy group #TimberUnity. Hundreds of loggers and truck drivers descended on Salem in June to circle the Capitol with horns blaring in protest.
Fort George Brewery faced boycotts after Harris publicly supported the bill. The brewery was one of several companies, along with Dutch Bros., in a statewide coalition supporting the bill that later pulled out amid mounting political pressure.
The bill ultimately lacked the votes to pass the state Senate. Negotiations have begun on a scaled-back version of the bill for next year.
#TimberUnity activists launched an unsuccessful recall campaign against state Rep. Tiffiny Mitchell, D-Astoria, over her support for the bill.
ICE detentions at courthouses
Fabian Alberto Zamora-Rodriguez was detained inside the Clatsop County Courthouse in July, where U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents used what appeared to be pepper spray against Zamora-Rodriguez’s mother, partner and immigrant rights advocates who were trying to escort him away.
Zamora-Rodriguez, who is facing felony charges that he encouraged child sexual abuse, was cited as an example when faith leaders and civil liberties activists called for an end to ICE detentions at courthouses at a rally in August outside the courthouse in Hillsboro. In November, Oregon Supreme Court Chief Justice Martha Walters responded to concerns by enacting a rule that prohibits ICE from detaining people at state courthouses without a judicial arrest warrant.
Brownhill retires
After 25 years on the bench, Clatsop County Circuit Court Judge Paula Brownhill retired in November.
She was appointed by Gov. Barbara Roberts to fill Judge Thomas Edison’s position in 1994 and elected four times. Throughout her career, she has been an advocate for children and has been recognized for her efforts to improve court processes for children.
Bergin retires
Clatsop County Sheriff Tom Bergin, who was first elected sheriff in 2004, announced this summer he would retire a year before his term ended following a trying time of dealing with personal matters.
County commissioners appointed Lt. Matt Phillips, the jail commander, as interim sheriff. Phillips is running in the May election to succeed Bergin.
New county manager
Clatsop County commissioners hired Don Bohn, the former assistant county administrator in Washington County, to be the county’s new manager.
Bohn is the county’s 10th manager over the past two decades. He replaces Cameron Moore, who retired after less than three years on the job after clashes with some on the county commission.
County counsel steps down
Heather Reynolds, who has served as Clatsop County counsel for 25 years, announced she will step down.
She said the decision by the county commissioners to appoint a parliamentarian earlier this year precipitated her to leave early. Reynolds believes it is a good time for the transition now that the county has Bohn’s leadership. The recruitment and selection process to replace her is expected to take about six months. Reynolds plans to stay on until someone is hired.
Riverfront vision
New and amended codes to guide future development along the Astoria waterfront dominated city discussions for much of 2019.
City boards went back and forth on what size of buildings should be allowed and worried about a proliferation of new hotels. Meanwhile, the Port of Astoria, representatives of Astoria Warehousing, and other property owners worried about how new rules could restrict their plans. In October, the City Council settled on tighter restrictions on what can be developed in the area near the Astoria Bridge.
Waldorf Hotel
A lack of low-income and workforce housing remains a concern for the Astoria City Council, but this year the city could point to the success of one recent project.
This summer, Innovative Housing, a Portland-based nonprofit, began renovation work on the historic Waldorf Hotel, also known as the Merwyn. The building, sandwiched between City Hall and the Astoria Library on Duane Street, will eventually be transformed into a 40-unit apartment building priced for the workforce.
Homelessness
Officials in Warrenton struggled with how to address an increasingly visible homeless population and extensive illegal camps around the North Coast Business Park and elsewhere.
Grocery Outlet
A developer submitted plans to build a Grocery Outlet next door to the new Astoria Co+op on Marine Drive. At the same time, a mystery group that claimed to represent locals but that The Astorian found was tied to other regional campaigns against similar types of projects launched a social media campaign against the proposal.
The Design Review Commission shot down Grocery Outlet’s application over concerns about access to the store off Marine Drive. The developer appealed the decision in October and a new hearing in front of the City Council will take place in January.
In Seaside, the Planning Commission gave its unanimous OK in March for a new 18,000-square-foot Grocery Outlet.
A 175-foot-long “turn pocket” along U.S. Highway 101 southbound into Avenue N will satisfy the state Department of Transportation and the Planning Commission’s requirement for a left-turn lane. The turn pocket will be developed before the new store opens.
Vacation rentals
Astoria created a new license to curb illegal vacation rentals and allow people who offer legal rentals a clear path forward. But opinions were mixed. Some hosts said the city’s new process is expensive and makes it difficult for them to turn a profit. But city officials and staff say a new system was needed to better track rentals and ensure local taxes are being paid and protect neighborhoods.
In Seaside, the city agreed that fees for vacation rentals will jump to $500 to pay for a new code enforcement officer.
Nationally, cities have struggled with how to ensure vacation rentals are following the rules.
Developmental disabilities
Clatsop County gave up its oversight role over intellectual and developmental disabilities, shifting the responsibility for people with autism, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome and epilepsy entirely to the state.
Starting in July, the state Department of Human Services began contracting directly with Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare, a private nonprofit, to provide services and work with adult foster homes, group homes and supported living to help people in need.
The Astorian reported in February that the state nearly pulled the county’s contract last fall after investigations into abuse and neglect at adult foster homes uncovered a troubling lack of oversight.
Hammond Marina
Warrenton officials finalized a transfer of the Hammond Marina from federal to city ownership. The transfer was years in the making. With the final paperwork in hand, the city can secure funding for much-needed improvements and proceed with plans to dredge the marina.
Mayor Henry Balensifer and city commissioners believe an improved marina will help revitalize downtown Hammond. The marina has long been popular with fishermen, providing a convenient launch site during the Buoy 10 recreational salmon fishery.
Convention center
In June 2018, the Seaside Civic and Convention Center kicked off its $15 million renovation and expansion project with a groundbreaking ceremony. Fifteen months later, the center’s general manager Russ Vandenberg welcomed residents, visitors and dignitaries to a ribbon-cutting and reopening celebration.
The expansion, geared to meeting the needs of larger clients, brings upgrades to ballrooms, offices, the lobby, lighting, storage and more. The facility grew from 46,000 square feet to 55,000 square feet, an increase of nearly 19%.
The renovation and expansion is finance by an increase in the city’s lodging tax from 8% to 10%.
New co-op
The Astoria Co+op opened its new store in December in the Mill Pond neighborhood.
The space is significantly larger than the grocery’s old location on Exchange Street.
Cannery Pier sold
The Cannery Pier Hotel & Spa, the late Robert “Jake” Jacob’s iconic project over the Columbia River, was sold to Vancouver, Washington-based Vesta Hospitality.
The sale closed after Jacob’s estate settled issues with a crumbling dock and an oil spill in 2018.
Murder trial
A homeless couple, Christian Wilkins and Adeena Copell, were accused of killing Howard Vinge, 71, of Newport, inside his RV in September 2016.
After dumping his body down an embankment along U.S. Highway 30 east of Astoria, they took his RV and a sedan. Wilkins pleaded guilty to all charges moments before opening statements at the trial in May. Copell proceeded with the trial and was convicted .
Wilkins and Copell will both serve a minimum of 25 years in prison.
Murder convictions overturned
In March, the Oregon Court of Appeals overturned the murder convictions of a Seaside man who was found guilty of killing his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter, ruling that bite-mark testimony should not have been allowed as evidence at his trial.
Randy Lee Roden was sentenced to nearly 40 years in prison in 2016 after a jury found him guilty of murder by abuse, felony murder, manslaughter, assault and criminal mistreatment in the death of Evangelina Wing and the abuse of her two brothers. A retrial is scheduled for January 2021.
Timber sale
After pushback from residents, property owners and other concerned citizens about impacts to water quality, the state announced in September it would delay the Norriston Heights timber sale on land near Arch Cape.
Spruce aphids
Spruce aphids were implicated in the terrible appearance of many Sitka spruce in communities along the Oregon Coast. The infestation was apparent on Washington state’s Long Beach Peninsula, as well.
While established trees can weather an attack by these small pests, state forest entomologists plan to monitor the outbreak and set sticky traps on some public and private lands in 2020. The effects of climate change are expected to exacerbate pest problems. Aphid populations boom during mild winters and drought has been another source of stress for trees across the state since 2012.
Looting
Looters dug out a protected archaeological site at Lewis and Clark National Historical Park in March, using metal detectors to find and remove historic artifacts.
Elk
A group of state wildlife managers, local governments and other stakeholders spent the year meeting with representatives of Oregon Solutions to look at ways to solve elk and human conflicts in Gearhart and Warrenton.
The project received a designation from Gov. Kate Brown in the spring, opening the door for state funding and boosting the priority of the work.
Elk populations appear to have grown around the two cities, with more and more encounters with the large animals in urban areas. In May, a cow elk and her calf were relocated after the cow charged cars and people, protecting her calf. The incident led the state to formalize and streamline how wildlife managers in the area should respond to reports of aggressive elk.
