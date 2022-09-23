Adams portrait
Landscape photographer Robert Adams, of Astoria, is the subject of a retrospective exhibit at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

From the covered porch of a 1940s bungalow overlooking the Columbia River, photographer Robert Adams gave two definitions of silence. The first was found “at the beach, in the desert and on planes,” he said. “It’s the silence in light and beauty and what we were given before we touched it. That kind of silence holds in itself a promise.”

Adams, for more than a half-century and through over 50 books, has photographed an altered Western landscape, its beauty and vulnerability. His subjects — suburban tracts, freeway bends, remains of a eucalyptus windbreak — are often at once sites of wonder and environmental degradation. “The other kind of silence,” Adams said, “is a kind of dark silence inside of us. It’s a willful deafness and blindness.”

Adams on porch
Robert Adams sits on the porch of his house in Astoria.

