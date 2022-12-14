 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

'You’re just kind of following threads'

Meloy, of The Decemberists, brings solo set to the Liberty Theatre

Meloy

Musician and author Colin Meloy has a home in Astoria.

 Jason Quigley

It’s fitting that Colin Meloy, frontman and maritime lyricist of the Portland-based folk-rock band The Decemberists, would find himself in Astoria for a year-end solo set.

The author of more than a half-dozen books aimed at middle-grade readers, he’s woven the town’s history and folklore into “The Stars Did Wander Darkling,” a 336-page suspense volume released in September.

Colin Meloy portrait

Colin Meloy is the lead singer of The Decemberists.
'The Stars Did Wander Darkling'

“The Stars Did Wander Darkling” takes place in a fictional town based on elements of Astoria and Manzanita.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Local Sports

Local News

Elections

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred