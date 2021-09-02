Youngs River Road to close for paving The Astorian Sep 2, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Young River Road will be closed between Youngs River Falls Bridge and Saddle Mountain Road for paving the week of Sept. 20 through Sept. 24.Only people who live in the area will be able to pass. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Road Youngs River Falls Bridge Highway Paving People Pave Week Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesIn Warrenton, family and friends grieve a virus deathCruise ship season slips away in AstoriaCounty commissioner wants governor to lift vaccine mandatesAfter a virus death, a disappointmentWeekend Break: Astoria vending machine brings new life to discarded itemsObituary: Ted William StallsworthDeath: Aug. 28, 2021Deaths: Aug. 31, 2021Deaths: Aug. 26, 2021'It is a home visit, but their home is outside' Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports