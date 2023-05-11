Richard Reid, who failed to surrender to start serving a two-year federal prison term for profiting from illegal kickbacks from the medical testing industry, was arrested in Clatsop County and appeared Wednesday afternoon in federal court in Portland.

Reid, 54, former co-owner of the defunct Northwest Physicians Laboratory based in Bellevue, Washington, was convicted in March 2022 in federal court in Seattle and had repeatedly asked a judge to delay his date to report to prison, claiming to have COVID-19 and then long-COVID symptoms, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington.

