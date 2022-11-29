Voters in many Oregon counties and cities, including Clatsop County and Seaside, have decided to ban or delay approval of places to grow and supervise the use of psilocybin mushrooms for therapeutic purposes.

But the upshot of the November election is that almost all of Oregon's most populous counties and 17 of its 20 largest cities will be open to state-licensed cultivation sites and supervised centers for use of the psychoactive drug.

The Oregon Capital Bureau is a collaboration between EO Media Group and Pamplin Media Group.

