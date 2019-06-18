Former Clatsop County District Attorney Josh Marquis has led the formation of the National Law Enforcement Council under the Animal Wellness Foundation and Animal Wellness Action.
The new council is advocating for increased funding to help law enforcement enforce federal, state and local laws against animal cruelty. The council also supports the passage of the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act, which they say will crack down on animal cruelty.
The organization said animal cruelty is often a staging ground for other illegal behavior.
“Cruelty to animals is not some isolated, easily compartmentalized act of aggression,” said Marquis, the co-chair of the council. “When we stamp out animal cruelty and apprehend people who have lost empathy for the suffering of others, we make our communities safer for everyone."
