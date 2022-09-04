Mass timber

Workers prepare mass timber structural components that are manufactured by Freres Lumber Co.

 Mateusz Perkowski/Capital Press

PORTLAND — A coalition of university researchers and state agencies in Oregon is betting big on the potential of mass timber to help bridge the urban-rural divide.

Not only can the budding industry revive long-lost timber jobs, but the building material may also boost affordable housing in the Portland metro area — all while helping to thin Oregon's forests, making them more resilient to wildfire.

