Voters will decide in Measure 111 whether access to health care should be written into the Oregon Constitution.

Other states have created legal rights, but Oregon's proposal is one of a kind. It was referred to voters by the 2021 Legislature along party lines — most Democrats voting for it, except for state Sen. Betsy Johnson, now an unaffiliated candidate for governor, and all Republicans against it.

