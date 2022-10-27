Voters will decide in Measure 113 whether lawmakers should be barred from seeking reelection if they have 10 or more unexcused absences during a session.

The proposed constitutional amendment is intended to deter walkouts like those by Republicans in the past three years. But it could come back to hurt Democrats the next time their party is in the minority in the state House or Senate.

The Oregon Capital Bureau is a collaboration between EO Media Group and Pamplin Media Group.

