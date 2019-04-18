KELSO, Wash. — A memorial service for slain Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputy Justin DeRosier will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Portland.
Cowlitz County Sheriff Brad Thurman and the DeRosier family said the service will be held at The Earle A. & Virginia H. Chiles Center at the University of Portland.
The 29-year-old DeRosier had been a deputy since 2009 and was the married father of a 5-month-old daughter. He responded alone Saturday night to a motor home blocking a road near Kalama and reported over police radio that someone was shooting at him.
The Clark County Medical Examiner said DeRosier died of a gunshot wound to the chest.
Authorities say Brian Butts fatally shot DeRosier and that Butts was shot to death by law enforcement Sunday following a manhunt.
Investigators said Butts was last known to be living in Longview and the motor home was registered to his mother in Columbia County.
In a public Facebook post, the Daily News reported that Butts’ ex-girlfriend Sara Elliott wrote that after the “cold blood murder,” she wants the public to understand that the families of both DeRosier and Butts are grieving.
“No mother ever raises their children to intentionally become addicts and to intentionally kill people especially cops ... Neither man’s child will have a father. Neither man’s mother will ever hug their son. Neither man’s wives will have their husbands home,” she wrote.
“I stand with law enforcement and I am praying for the hearts everywhere,” she continued. “However I am also able to see past the b———- and see the man for who he was. I love the person but hate the sin.”
