SALEM — U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley won reelection Tuesday to the Oregon seat that he was first elected to in 2008.
The Democrat defeated Republican Jo Rae Perkins, who made national headlines this year for her support of the wide ranging and baseless QAnon internet conspiracy theory and “science denialism” during the coronavirus pandemic.
Merkley had 58% to Perkins’ 39%.
“Tonight Oregonians have made their voices heard — loud and clear. Our Oregonians have rejected the politics of hate and division and they have chosen a path of hope and healing,” Merkley said during the Democratic Party of Oregon’s election night celebration. “I feel really honored that Oregonians have elected me to serve a third term for Senate.”
While Merkley thanked residents for electing him to another six-year term, the focus of his speech during the virtual celebration was on the presidential election, which is still being decided. Democrats were also struggling in their bid to retake the Senate.
“There is no doubt that this is a great moment of tension for our nation. The divisions are really deep. The chasm is broad,” Merkley said. “But, I believe that we tonight have an opportunity — if we win the presidential race and we win the Senate — that will launch a new and brighter chapter in our national journey. In that brighter chapter, democracy will prevail.”
U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici won reelection to the U.S. House in the 1st Congressional District, which includes Clatsop County. The Democrat defeated Chris Christensen, a Republican, 65% to 35%.
“I’m deeply honored to have the trust of the people of Oregon’s 1st District and to be reelected to serve them in Congress at this pivotal time in our country’s history,” Bonamici, who was first elected in 2012, said in a statement. “I frequently speak with parents, workers, small-business owners and other members of our community about the challenges they are facing, especially those brought on or exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have a long road to recovery ahead, but we can rebuild in a way that addresses historic inequities and recognizes the needs of families and workers. On behalf of the people of NW Oregon, I will continue fighting to expand access to child care, strengthen public education, protect the planet and rebuild our economy in a way that creates opportunities and a better future for all.
“Together, our communities and country can continue to grow and thrive.”
Republican Cliff Bentz, a state senator in Ontario, won election to the U.S. House in the 2nd Congressional District. He defeated Alex Spenser, a Klamath Falls Democrat, 60% to 37%.
Bentz’s victory keeps the seat held by U.S. Rep. Greg Walden, who chose not to run for reelection, in Republican hands.
In the presidential race in Oregon, former Vice President Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump 57% to 40%.
In Clatsop County, Biden took 54% to Trump’s 43%.
