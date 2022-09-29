Metolius

Jim Kean and Shane Lundgren purchased slightly more than 600 acres of private land, west of Sisters at the foothills of the Cascades, in 2005 with the idea of a sustainable 400-house destination resort in the Metolius River basin.

 Randy L. Rasmussen/The Oregonian

Thirteen years since their planned destination resort in the Metolius River basin was derailed by broad new environmental protections of the area, proponents of the resort have sued the state seeking $30 million.

At the time, Jim Kean and Shane Lundgren, who hoped to build an eco-resort dubbed The Metolian, were given a transferable development opportunities deal that essentially granted state preapproval for a destination resort somewhere else in Oregon.

