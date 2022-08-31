The fate of the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument’s expansion may hinge on the president’s authority over 2.4 million acres of federal O&C Lands in western Oregon.
A federal appeals court must decide whether Congress has eliminated the president’s ability to ban logging on O&C Lands within the monument’s expanded footprint.
Because commercial timber harvest is prohibited within the national monument, critics claim President Barack Obama lacked the power to double its size during his final days in office in 2017.
Roughly 40,000 acres added to the monument are governed by the Oregon & California Lands Act, which established logging as the primary purpose on federal forestlands retaken from railroad companies 85 years ago.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is now considering whether Obama had the power to override that requirement under the Antiquities Act, an even older federal law that allows presidents to create national monuments.
“There is simply no way to reconcile those competing demands. They are wholly incompatible,” said Julie Weis, attorney for Murphy Co., an Oregon forest products manufacturer, during oral arguments on Tuesday.
Congress dedicated O&C Lands to a sustained yield of timber production, so allowing the president to ignore that command would undermine the separation of powers among the legislative and executive branches of the U.S. government, she said.
“That would be highly repugnant to the rule of law,” Weis said. “There are limits to executive authority.”
The timber industry fears the enlarged monument will further reduce the supply of logs in southern Oregon, where logging on federal lands has already been curtailed by the Endangered Species Act and other environmental statutes.
County governments in the region are adversely affected by logging restrictions, since they rely on federal timber harvest revenue, while ranchers worry livestock grazing will also face greater regulatory burdens within the national monument.
Unlike other types of federal property, which are managed for multiple uses, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management cannot ban logging on vast swaths of O&C Lands, Weis said.
Commercial timber harvest cannot occur within the 110,000-acre national monument, which clearly conflicts with the dominant use of O&C Lands, she said.
“They may still be called O&C Lands but they’re now off-limits to timber production,” she said. “BLM does not enjoy unfettered discretion in managing these lands.”
Robert Lundman, attorney for the federal government, argued that federal administrative law may prevent the Bureau of Land Management from imposing such restrictions. However, such limits don’t apply to the Antiquities Act, he said.
“It’s different when the president does it,” Lundman said.