A fund with ties to Oregon's richest resident, the nation's largest landowner and a recently retired congressman is fueling a surge in money for Republicans running for the Legislature.
Bring Balance to Salem PAC has raised over $3.3 million since it was created in November. The group's goal is to reduce Democratic influence in state politics.
The political newcomer to the campaign finance scene is playing a significant role as the November election looms.
The biggest political money splash last week was a $250,000 contribution to Evergreen Oregon PAC, the fundraising arm of House Republicans. The source: Bring Balance to Salem PAC.
Until May, the Salem PAC almost exclusively took in contributions. Nike founder Phil Knight, the richest Oregonian, gave $1 million. Timber and construction groups have given contributions of $50,000 to $250,000 each to the PAC. Red Emmerson, the nation's largest private landholder, contributed $250,000 from his Redding, California-based timberlands and forest products company, Sierra Pacific Industries.
The Salem PAC raised over $880,000, while its spending prior to the May primary was primarily a $5,000 monthly fee to Walden Consulting, a Hood River firm run by former U.S. Rep. Greg Walden and his wife, Mylene Simons-Walden.
Since the primary, the PAC has actively spent on political races. It contributed $364,111 to candidates and has over $2.9 million in the bank.
The PAC's idea of bringing balance to the state capital has, so far, meant money for Republicans. That's despite some of its biggest donors backing former state Sen. Betsy Johnson's unaffiliated campaign for governor over former House Minority Leader Christine Drazan, the Republican nominee.
Knight has given $1.75 million to Johnson and Emmerson has given $200,000.
As of Tuesday, Bring Balance to Salem PAC has stayed out of the race at the top of the ballot.
The PAC is giving to Republican PACs, leaders and individual candidates.
The Leadership Fund, which gives money to Republican candidates for the Oregon Senate, has received $50,000.
Evergreen Oregon PAC, the political arm of House Republicans, received $50,000 at first and now has reported $250,000 as of last week.
The campaign funds of state Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp, R-Bend, and House Minority Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson, R-Prineville, have each received $25,000. Evergreen Oregon PAC, the House GOP fund, is handled by Bryan Iverson, the Prineville consultant married to the House GOP leader.
State Rep. Suzanne Weber, a Tillamook Republican running for state Senate District 16, and Cyrus Javadi, a Tillamook dentist campaigning for state House District 32, have received donations from Bring Balance to Salem PAC.
The contribution to Evergreen Oregon PAC last week was a timely transfusion for the Republicans' campaign efforts. Adding the new money, the House GOP has now raised more than $1 million and spent $360,145. It has $769,990 in the bank.
There's no Democratic equivalent to the double-barreled funding shot from the state GOP-affiliated PACs and the Bring Balance to Salem PAC.
The Democrats' own PAC has fewer dollars and, as the majority, more candidates to help.
Future PAC House Builders, the political arm of House Democrats, has raised $1.5 million and spent $500,000 in 2022. With money rolled over from last year, it has more than $1 million in the bank to spend.
