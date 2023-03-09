PORTLAND — From its conception, the new mass timber roof at Portland International Airport was meant to evoke a walk through a Pacific Northwest forest.
Wood for the impressive 9-acre, 9,000-ton roof came largely from sustainably managed forests in Oregon and Washington state. A curved lattice structure, interspersed with large oval skylights, gives the impression of being outdoors beneath a thick canopy of trees.
“We wanted it to be not only functional, but to make a statement with our design,” said Vince Granato, chief projects officer for the Port of Portland, which operates the airport. “We wanted to take advantage of what the Pacific Northwest is known for.”
The roof is part of a $2 billion series of capital improvement projects at the airport, called PDX Next, which includes an expansion of the main terminal.
Construction of the roof is now completed, and installation is underway. Sixteen sections were lifted into place between September and December last year for phase 1, which is scheduled to open to the public in 2024.
The final four sections will be installed for phase 2 by the end of 2025, Granato said.
Not only will the expanded terminal be able to accommodate 35 million passengers annually, but advocates say the roof will serve as a showpiece for mass timber — specially engineered wooden beams and panels that can be used in buildings instead of steel and concrete.
As the use of mass timber gains momentum, it is sparking conversations about how demand for products could shape forest management practices to supply wood while preserving healthy watersheds and wildlife habitat.
Airport overhaul
Development of PDX Next started shortly after the airport released its master plan update in 2011, Granato said.
PDX has already finished several projects identified in the master plan. The airport built a consolidated car rental center; added six new gates to Concourse E for Southwest Airlines; demolished the old Concourse A; and opened an entirely new Concourse B in 2021, devoted to Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air.
But the largest piece of PDX Next, Granato said, is the main terminal expansion that began in 2018.
“At some point, we were going to run out of space in the terminal,” Granato said. “We knew we needed to upgrade our building.”
The crown jewel is the eye-catching roof, designed by ZGF Architects in Portland. The same firm is working on the expansion of Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria.
Christian Schoewe, a principal at the firm, said the project team at the airport initially laid out four guiding ethics for the roof, including customer experience, a visionary design, operational efficiencies and environmental sustainability.
While steel would typically be considered for such an expansive structure, Schoewe said mass timber satisfied the team’s criteria and was more reflective of the region.
“Using wood became kind of an obvious choice,” he said. “When people arrive here, we’re pretty sure they’ll know they’re in the Pacific Northwest.”
Schoewe called the roof “a celebration of craft.” Using wood also helped to offset 41% of carbon dioxide emissions versus building with steel and concrete, he added.
Local, traceable
Wood for the roof was sourced from 13 forests in Oregon and Washington state, including small family woodlands and tribal nations.
The logs were processed by six sawmills, and manufactured into mass timber beams, panels and latticework at six fabricators.
Traceability was another important consideration, Schoewe said. Once it is opened, airport managers and travelers will be able to point at any given section of the terminal roof and know exactly where the wood came from and how it was harvested.
“The goal there was to track as much of the fiber back to the forest of origin as possible,” Schoewe said.
Similar to the farm-to-fork movement for food, mass timber embraces an ethos of “forest-to-frame,” changing the way people think about and relate to buildings.
“I’m grateful that the port (prioritized) that,” Schoewe said. “Now that we’ve shown it’s possible and we know how to do it, we can apply that to other projects.”
In total, the $150 million roof is made from 3.3 million board-feet of wood, all of it Douglas fir. Crews built each section at a construction site about a quarter-mile from the terminal, allowing them to work just 13 feet off the ground and avoid causing disruptions for travelers.
With the first 16 sections now in place, Granato said the airport is excited to show off the roof beginning next year.
“People are going to be blown away when they see this,” he said. “It’s going to be spectacular.
One of the project’s Oregon-based partners, Freres Engineered Wood, provided 73,527 cubic feet of mass plywood panels for phase 1 of the roof’s construction.
Mass plywood was patented by the company in response to competition from imports of structural plywood from overseas. Brazilian plywood, in particular, had increased to about 15% of overall U.S. consumption, said Tyler Freres, vice president of sales.
Freres and his brother, Kyle, vice president of operations, first learned about cross-laminated timber during a trip to Europe with professors from Oregon State University.
They returned home eager to create their own version of mass timber, allowing the 100-year-old family operation to maintain a competitive edge in the market.
“We were trying to figure out what type of value-added products we could make out of our own veneers,” Freres said.
The result was mass plywood panels, or MPPs, made by gluing and pressing veneers together to create structural components for wooden buildings. Each panel is made at Freres’ $45 million mass plywood mill in Lyons that was built in December 2017.
Panels are made to specification depending on the project, up to 12 feet wide, 48 feet long and 24 inches thick.
Freres said he is “extremely optimistic” about the future of mass timber. Recently, he said the mill has been setting monthly production records of 35,000 to 40,000 cubic feet, and hopes to add a second shift that would roughly double production.
Making roof panels for PDX was a major opportunity, Freres said.
“Obviously, it’s going to be the type of project that we all as Oregonians are going to be walking through for the next 50 to 100 years,” he said.
Freres said he also hopes the growing success of mass timber will encourage more restoration and thinning of public forests to supply wood and simultaneously reduce wildfire risk.
Nearly all the wood used in mass plywood panels for the airport roof came from salvage logging trees on about 5,300 acres of company forestland that burned in the massive 2020 Beachie Creek fire along the North Fork of the Santiam River, Freres said.
“I really hope that people start to realize that this is the most responsible material that we have to build with into the future,” he said. “If the state and if the federal government would really like to see more buildings built sustainably out of wood, then they need to make the trees available. We can’t just make this out of air.”