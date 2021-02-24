Oregon and Washington state fishery managers announced salmon and steelhead seasons for the Columbia River on Tuesday.
The lower Columbia River from Buoy 10 at Clatsop County upriver to Warrior Rock will be open for the first time since 2018.
For fishing near Clatsop County: The season below Bonneville Dam begins Monday and continues through April 4 with a daily bag limit of two adult hatchery salmon (Chinook or steelhead) of which only one can be a Chinook salmon.
The forecast for this year’s return of adult spring Chinook — 143,200 fish — is similar to last year’s actual return, but the season is driven by a lower forecast for upriver-origin spring Chinook as compared to last year’s returns.