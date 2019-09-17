Oregon officials have voted to ban the trapping of the rare Humboldt marten along the southern coast.
The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission voted 4-3 Friday to set new rules that ban Humboldt marten trapping, hunting and roadkill salvaging west of Interstate 5. The new rules also ban trapping in the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area and prohibit traps and snares suspended in trees in the Siskiyou and Siuslaw national forests.
“We applaud the fish and wildlife commission for following recommendations in the published science and helping these little carnivores have a fighting chance at surviving for future generations,” Cascadia Wildlands Legal Director Nick Cady said.
Last year the state rejected a petition from conservation groups seeking state Endangered Species Act protection for the Humboldt martens — as fewer than 200 survive in the state’s coastal forests.
Humboldt martens were once common in the coastal mountains but logging of old growth forest and fur trapping has drastically reduced their numbers. They are also threatened by vehicles on U.S. Highway 101 and severe wildfires.
The Humboldt marten is about the size of a kitten and is related to the mink. It was thought to be extinct until a remote camera snapped a picture in the redwoods in 1996.
Danielle Moser, the wildlife program coordinator for Oregon Wild, said the species is so rare that two incidents of human caught mortalities can wipe them out.
“Even though marten trapping might be low, it’s about trying to mitigate that risk because the chance of them going extinct is so high with even just a few instances of human caused mortality,” Moser said.
The coastal martens are under consideration for listing as threatened under the federal Endangered Species Act, with a final listing expected to be released in October.
