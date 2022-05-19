PORTLAND — Regulations that reduce Oregon’s harvestable timber acreage by roughly 10% aren’t a development that would normally be embraced by timber industry representatives.
Yet new rules that increase no-logging buffers around streams and impose other restrictions were celebrated Wednesday by executives of forest product companies alongside Gov. Kate Brown and environmental advocates at an event in Portland.
The signing ceremony memorialized the Private Forest Accord, a compromise deal over forestry regulations struck by timber and environmental representatives. The agreement was enshrined in legislation passed earlier this year and signed by Brown.
“You all set aside your differences to do what is best for everyone,” the governor said. “Both sides recognized the old way of doing things wasn’t working.”
Any decrease in the state’s log supply is a hard pill for lumber and plywood manufacturers to swallow, but the segment of the industry that supports Senate Bill 1501 believes it’s a calculated risk: The new restrictions are meant to forestall ballot initiatives or other unpredictable disruptions to logging rules.
“There are no certainties in life, but we have a negotiated agreement that’s supported by all sides,” said Eric Geyer, the strategic business development director for Roseburg Forest Products. “I’m confident we will have regulatory certainty for the elements that were negotiated.”
This regulatory certainty is generally cited as a key benefit to foresters, loggers, landowners and manufacturers, but detractors in the timber industry view the term as unrealistically optimistic.
Critics say the regulations don’t actually prevent environmental advocates from filing lawsuits or seeking ballot initiatives, either immediately or years from now.
“One must suspend disbelief that the greens will not sue in the future. History says otherwise,” said Rob Freres, the president of Freres Lumber. “Surrogates and newly formed organizations will be used to circumvent the agreement.”
Meanwhile, the timber investment management organizations and real estate investment trusts that agreed to the restrictions will eventually divest their Oregon forestlands, “avoiding the harm they have caused,” he said.
The larger buffer zones around waterways, which depend on stream type, are a major component of the deal and have come under fire for rendering valuable standing timber on private land effectively worthless.
Aside from no-harvest buffers expanding, the legislation imposes restrictions on beaver trapping, road building and steep slope logging.
Industry estimates peg the statewide impact as a 10% cut in harvestable timber acreage, which will roughly correlate with a decrease in lumber and plywood production and the mill closures or curtailments that entails, critics say.
The effect will be particularly burdensome for landowners with many streams on their properties, including small woodland owners who don’t own vast acreages spread out over upland, lowland and riparian areas, according to detractors.
Supporters of the deal in the timber industry say it ensures future regulations under the state’s Forest Practices Act will be guided by an “adaptive management process” that relies on research rather than political maneuvering.
“Any changes to the Forest Practices Act will be based on sound science,” said Chris Edwards, the executive director of the Oregon Forest & Industries Council, a timber group. “The science will lead us to agreements.”
Environmental groups that signed onto the deal say their public show of support will deflate any future efforts to change the law through ballot initiatives, given the broad-based consensus behind the new rules.
“It becomes harder for someone to mount external efforts at the ballot to do something different,” said Sean Stevens, the executive director of Oregon Wild. “There will be a little bit of stasis that comes from this.”
If the federal government approves the deal’s regulations under a habitat conservation plan for threatened and endangered aquatic species, it would protect against lawsuits alleging landowners unlawfully harmed them and their habitat.
“That gives them a shield from liability,” said Ralph Bloemers, co-founder of the Crag Law Center.
Even so, the habitat conservation plan must first be approved by federal authorities through a public process, and its protections don’t extend to terrestrial species such as the spotted owl. The plan also doesn’t apply to liability under the Clean Water Act.
Though a representative of the Oregon Small Woodlands Association helped craft the deal, critics have accused the agreement’s signatories of deliberating behind closed doors without input from the public.
Small woodland owners won’t be held to the same standards under the legislation as industrial forest owners, but the regulations will still be more stringent than they are now. The state’s Board of Forestry must implement the new rules before December.
Under companion legislation, Senate Bill 1502, small woodland owners with fewer than 5,000 acres who abide by the stricter industrial standards can obtain tax credits to compensate for the loss in revenue.
Small woodland owners are more likely to live in the wildland-urban interface and thus the significant reduction in their property’s timber value will create pressure to convert these forests to residential or other uses, according to detractors.
For the Oregon Small Woodlands Association, it’s gratifying that the unique circumstances of small woodland owners were recognized in the accord and they were given special consideration in the regulatory and tax provisions, said Ken Nygren, the group’s president.
By engaging in negotiations, representatives of the timber and environmental communities learned their goals were not mutually exclusive, he said. They all share the aim of keeping Oregon’s forested landscape healthy.
“By seeing each other as people and sharing our views with integrity, we can achieve the hallowed middle ground,” Nygren said.