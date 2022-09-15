Oregon’s unemployment rate ticked up to 3.7% in August — the first increase since the big jump at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in spring 2020 — but the state has also regained all of the jobs lost during that sharp downturn.

The 3.7% rate — up from 3.5% in July — matched the national average. It’s still low by historical standards. Oregon’s most recent low was 3.4% during the four months from November 2019 through February 2020.

Unemployment

The Oregon Capital Bureau is a collaboration between EO Media Group and Pamplin Media Group.

