The Oregon Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a law to decrease prison sentences for repeat property thieves.
In a unanimous decision, justices agreed that the Legislature’s change to state sentencing laws, which included reducing the base sentence for first-degree theft from 18 months to 13 months, was done according to state requirements.
Lawmakers made the change in 2017 — via House Bill 3078 — in response to addiction-driven property crime and to help prevent the need to open a second state women’s prison.
The new law put the Legislature at odds with many in Oregon’s law enforcement and judicial communities. Across the state, judges and district attorneys imposed different sentences based on their own interpretations.
Clackamas County District Attorney John Foote sued the state in November 2017 to block the law, while Santiago Vallin, a repeat property thief from Lincoln County, sued the state to overturn a sentence by a Circuit Court judge who disregarded House Bill 3078.
The Supreme Court heard both cases during a joint hearing in September, but justices issued an opinion only on the Vallin case Thursday.
Attorneys for Clackamas County and Lincoln County argued the Legislature’s changes were illegal. The original sentencing standards were approved by voters in Measure 57 in 2008. Oregon’s Constitution requires the Legislature to have a two-thirds majority vote to change a voter-approved prison sentence, and House Bill 3078 had only a simple majority.
The 2017 law reduced the base sentence for first-degree theft from 18 months to 13 months. But legislators had already reduced the sentence with a two-thirds majority vote in 2009. They made the change because the state was in the midst of a recession, and they doubted whether they could pay for the cost of incarcerating thieves for longer periods of time, according to court documents.
The 2009 legislation gradually increased the sentence to 18 months during a two-year period. That sentence remained in effect until House Bill 3078 was adopted.
In September, the state argued that the Legislature needed only a simple majority vote to change the sentence in 2017 because legislators had already changed the voter-approved sentence with a two-thirds majority in 2009.
The Supreme Court agreed with the Legislature. In the opinion, Chief Justice Martha Walters wrote that once the Legislature has a two-thirds majority vote to reduce a voter-approved sentence, “the resulting sentence has been enacted by the Legislature, ‘not approved by the people.’ ”
“It was the Legislature, and not the people, who put (the sentences) in place … when the Legislature enacted the 2009 bill,” she wrote.
Thursday’s decision resolves the controversy and allows uniformity in sentencing.
Foote said he would follow the court’s ruling. “While we are disappointed in their decision today, we continue to believe that it is very important that the decisions of the Oregon Legislature be open and transparent to the public,” Foote said in a statement. “Our legal challenge made sure that happened.”
“We are very concerned that the unique power of Oregon’s initiative process has been badly damaged by the actions of the Oregon Legislature and the court’s decision today, and we are further concerned that the strong sentences overwhelmingly passed by the voters in Ballot Measure 57 for repeat felony property offenders will continue to be reduced by the Oregon Legislature.”
Josh Marquis, the former Clatsop County district attorney, who supported Foote's legal challenge, said the court ruling "has the risk of putting any future voter approved measure that doesn't sit well with the majority of the moment in the Legislature, at risk.
"This is a good day for some politicians and criminals, and a bad day for victims, the citizens of Oregon, and the rule of law."
State House Majority Leader Jennifer Williamson, D-Portland, said the decision allows the Legislature to build on its plan to move away from long prison sentences and toward rehabilitative programs.
“Today’s unanimous decision by the Oregon Supreme Court upholding House Bill 3078 is a very positive step forward for our state,” Williamson said.
“The failed policies of the past will not hold us back from reforming our broken criminal justice system. Thanks to this ruling, we can continue to make investments in effective treatment programs that make our communities safer and ensure that we continue to bend the cost-curve on ballooning corrections budgets.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.