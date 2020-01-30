The chairwoman of the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission has suspended the review of the Columbia River Reform Plan indefinitely.
The commission also deferred to Curt Melcher, the director of the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, as to whether to change the spring Chinook allocation between commercial and sport fishermen, or to allow a spring commercial fishery on the Columbia River main stem.
The reform plan was heavily negotiated and meant to ensure concurrency between the states of Washington and Oregon concerning salmon fishing rules on the river.
It also provides a mechanism to move gill and tangle net commercial salmon fishing off the main stem of the river, and into off-channel fisheries.
After five years, the states opened a review of the policy. Each state appointed three members of their fish and wildlife commissions to the Policy Review Committee. The committee would then refer possible changes to the policy for eventual action by the full commissions.
Washington members of the committee voted to roll back parts of the policy in a controversial vote held in Spokane last March. That decision raised hackles, and there was considerable pushback from sport anglers, stakeholders that negotiated the original policy, and the Washington Legislature.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown reacted by replacing some members of that state’s Fish and Wildlife Commission.
Oregon members of the Policy Review Committee now include Becky Hatfield-Hyde, Jill E. Zarnowitz and Mary Wahl. The Washington members of the committee are David Graybill, Bob Kehoe and Don McIsaac.
Earlier this month, the Oregon and Washington committee chairs discussed the ongoing effort, and Wahl, the Oregon chair, decided to table the review of the reforms indefinitely.
“The commission is working on a lot of other things.” Melcher said. “They have other priorities and it did not seem urgent from an Oregon perspective.”
That decision did not seem to sit well with some members of the Washington commission.
In the Washington commission meeting on Jan. 18, after the commission members had been informed about Oregon’s decision, Kehoe requested that Washington ask Oregon to reconsider.
“I continue to be disappointed with the decision of the Oregon commission to withdraw from the joint PRC process, and I am still unclear as to how all that came about,” Kehoe said during the meeting.
The suspension does come with a caveat. The commissions have agreed to let the two state directors discuss the possibility of changes to the policy for this spring, including the potential allowance of tangle-net fisheries within the main stem of the Columbia during the spring season.
There could also be a shift in the allocation of spring Chinook harvest between the commercial and sport fisheries, which currently stands at 80/20, with the lion’s share going to the sport anglers. What has been discussed is a change in that allocation to 70/30.
Sport fishing guide Bob Rees does not like that aspect of the agreement.
“The commission gave guidance that the directors can negotiate between themselves how the allocation will fall out,” Rees said. “That is somewhat of a dangerous precedent. It’s a bad idea, especially this year, when we are going to have depressed (salmon) returns again.”
Jim Wells, of Salmon for All, an Astoria-based organization that advocates for commercial fishing, was unhappy about the suspension.
“Our reaction is that we felt that the PRC committee was the only way for the gillnet fleet to get any kind of fair resolution out of the negotiations going on,” Wells said, “so we are very disappointed that it was suspended.”
As for the possible reallocation between sport and commercial anglers, Wells said the 20% that the commercial fleet gets is inadequate, and last year that small share caused multiple season closures. Also, there is no wiggle room in the current policy if the run comes in better than expected.
“Even if it’s a huge run on the river, we won’t get to access any of it,” he said, “and that’s a crying shame for the consumer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.